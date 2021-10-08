Leeds United's Daniel James in action for Wales against the Czech Republic. (Photo by MICHAL CIZEK/AFP via Getty Images)

Rob Page's outfit played out an enthralling 2-2 draw in Praguewhich left them third in Group E as they bid to make Qatar 2022.

Wales took the lead through Aaron Ramsey on 36 minutes but were pegged back 120 seconds later thanks to a Jakub Pešek strike from close-range.

The Juventus midfielder was then involved in a horror moment at the back four minutes into the second half that gifted the Czechs the lead.

Ramsey played a harmless back pass to goalkeeper Danny Ward but the Wales number one failed to control the ball properly, seeing his miscontrolled touch end in the back of his own net.

James, though, remained calm 20 minutes from time to ensure the spoils were shared as he latched onto a through ball from substitute Harry Wilson.

The 23-year-old took one touch out of his feet before shooting across the goalkeeper into the far corner from a tight angle to hand his nation a hard-fought point.

United forward Tyler Roberts was also in action for Wales late on, stepping off the bench in the 86th minute for Chris Mephem.

Elsewhere, Raphinha enjoyed an impressive Brazil debut in the earlier hours of Friday morning after coming on at half-time against Venezuela.

The Seleção trailed at the interval in Caracas but were lifted to a 3-1 victory thanks to two assists from the wide man who was also involved in the build up to a separate penalty kick.

Whites goalkeeper Illan Meslier was in action for France's Under-21s side too earlier this evening, earning a clean sheet in a 5-0 win over Liechtenstein.

Back-up stopper Kristoffer Klaesson fell to defeat with Norway's Under-21s as he saw Croatia run out 3-2 winners.

Leeds loane Alfie McCalmont - who is spending the season with League One side Morecambe - featured for Northern Ireland's Under-21s though the midfielder was unable to halt a 1-0 defeat to Russia.