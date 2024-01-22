Deadline day is a little over one week away now and the pressure is building on Leeds United as they look to complete some late January transfer window business. It's been well-documented that the Whites are looking to add defensive reinforcements this month and they've been linked with a host of players so far.

Daniel Farke's side will be focused on continuing their four-game winning streak on Wednesday night when they take on Norwich City at Elland Road, but the hard work is going on behind the scenes and the hope is that Leeds will be able to add to their squad before too long. Here's a look at some of the transfer headlines out there.

Farke 'eyes' defender reunion

Leeds United are reportedly one of several clubs keen on signing Ben Godfrey from Everton this month. The report comes form Italian outlet CalcioMercato, who claim Leeds and Premier League outfit Sheffield United are competing with AC Milan for the defender, while it is also claimed Atalanta have been keen.

York-born Godfrey has struggled for game time at Goodison Park this season, making just two Premier League appearances, despite being included in every matchday squad by Sean Dyche. As such, he could be allowed to leave Merseyside this month in pursuit of more regular minutes and Leeds would certainly be able to offer that.

Farke has worked with Godfrey before during his time at Norwich City, prior his £20m switch to Everton, of course, and while he is a centre-back by trade, his ability to play at right-back might just ensure he fits the bill.

Lazio 'reignite' Gnonto interest

Another report from Italy suggests Willy Gnonto could be of interest to Serie A side Lazio this month. Corriere dello Sport (via MOT Leeds News) have that story and they claim Lazio are looking for a reasonably priced winger with several targets in mind.

