Leeds United's Dan James survives referee rollercoaster for big role in Wales World Cup passage

Wales faced Ukraine in a qualifying play-off final at the Cardiff City Stadium and James lined up on the left of a front three that featured Gareth Bale on the opposite side with Kieffer Moore through the middle.

James, though, found himself booked for dissent after just three minutes after Ukraine were awarded a free-kick in the second minute for a Joe Allen foul on Taras Stepanenko in a central area but some 25 yards out.

James was clearly furious with the decision and yelled in referee Lahoz's face, swiftly earning a yellow card.

LIVELY NIGHT: Leeds United's Wales international Dan James sees Mykola Matviyenko attempt to block his shot in Sunday evening's World Cup Qualifier against Ukraine. Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images.

A sixth-minute corner taken by James was then cleared and James and Moore were then unable to latch on to a terrific cross from Aaron Ramsey which flew through the Ukraine box in the 24th minute.

Just after the half hour mark, James was twice fouled, the Whites winger caught in the face near the halfway line by Vitalii Mykolenko who found himself booked.

Then, just one minutes later, quick feet led to James being caught on the edge of the box by Ruslan Malinovskyi .

Bale stepped up to take the free kick and his whipped delivery ended up in the back of the net via a deflection off Andriy Yarmolenko whose diving headed attempt to clear went badly wrong.

The strike proved decisive on a night when James was continually in the thick of the action, the Leeds forward cutting in from the left five minutes later and making his way towards the edge of the box.

The winger was again brought on but this time there was no free-kick.

But James then looked to be given a final warning by referee Lahoz after clashing with Oleksandr Karavaev in his own half, the Wales man calling for a free-kick but adjudged to have committed the foul.

As the final act of the half, James then worked space in the box in the second minute of added time but fired a shot straight at keeper Georgi Bushchan.

Despite being on a yellow, James stayed on for the second half and the winger latched on to a pass from Neco Williams before bursting clear through the middle and sending Moore through down the left.

Moore then sent in a pull back for Ramsey who could only fire wide.

A few minutes later, James was knocked off balance twice within a few seconds but Lahoz opted against awarding a free-kick and instead booked Dragons boss Rob Page for his protests on the sidelines.

James was getting continually involved and the 24-year-old went close to doubling the Wales advantage in the 62nd minute when his deflected half volley from the edge of the box looped just over the bar.

Amidst his ongoing rollercoaster with referee Lahoz, James was having a very positive second half but the Whites winger was taken off in the 71st minute for Brennan Johnson who thumped a shot against the post four minutes after coming on.