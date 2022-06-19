Leeds United's Dan James continues whirlwind year with huge celebration

James played a big role in helping Wales qualify for their first World Cup in 64 years by defeating Ukraine in this month's qualifying play-off final in Cardiff.

The 1-0 win against Ukraine came just two weeks after Leeds had sealed a final day great escape in avoiding relegation from the Premier League via a 2-1 win at Brentford which James was suspended for.

But the 24-year-old then helped his country seal their place at Qatar and the winger has now become engaged to his partner Ria.

PLENTY TO CELEBRATE: For Leeds United's Dan James, centre, who has now become engaged to his partner Ria. Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images.

The Whites forward shared a picture of him popping the question to Ria on his Instagram page together with the words 'forever mine'.

A whole host of his team mates added their congratulations and Leeds United also celebrated the event with a post on their social media pages.

"Congratulations to Daniel James and Ria on your engagement from everyone at LUFC!"