Leeds United's Dan James continues whirlwind year with huge celebration

James played a big role in helping Wales qualify for their first World Cup in 64 years by defeating Ukraine in this month's qualifying play-off final in Cardiff.
The 1-0 win against Ukraine came just two weeks after Leeds had sealed a final day great escape in avoiding relegation from the Premier League via a 2-1 win at Brentford which James was suspended for.
But the 24-year-old then helped his country seal their place at Qatar and the winger has now become engaged to his partner Ria.
The Whites forward shared a picture of him popping the question to Ria on his Instagram page together with the words 'forever mine'.
A whole host of his team mates added their congratulations and Leeds United also celebrated the event with a post on their social media pages.
"Congratulations to Daniel James and Ria on your engagement from everyone at LUFC!"
James also became a father last November as he and Ria welcomed a baby son.