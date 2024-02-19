Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United continued their sizzling form with an away win over Plymouth Argyle over the weekend, making it eight straight league wins. The Whites remain in second place for now, though Southampton below them do still have a game in-hand to play.

Next comes the big one, a date with leaders Leicester City at Elland Road on Friday night, and it's a game that will undoubtedly test Leeds' winning run, while it will also be the last real chance to get into the title race, with nine points currently separating the two teams. In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news surrounding Elland Road.

Summerville latest

Crysencio Summerville has been Leeds' star man this season, leading to transfer links aplenty, but journalist Ben Jacobs believes the Whites are 'calm' about the situation. He told GiveMeSport: "Everton, Bournemouth and Burnley have looked in the past, but nothing has ever advanced because Summerville had always indicated that he wanted to stay at Leeds during the summer and January.

"Leeds are very calm about the situation because they feel like the player is looking for stability and game time, and they can give him that. It's perhaps a bit nervous for Leeds because they know that if they don't go up, there will be an opportunity for interested clubs to revisit the situation. But I don't think Summerville views it that way."

Rashica bid

Leeds recently submitted a bid to sign Besiktas star Milot Rashica, according to reports in Turkey. Takvim, via SportsWitness, say an offer was recently made to sign Rashica, but Besiktas did not accept.