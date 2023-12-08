Leeds United winger Crysencio Summerville has personal ambitions but the only one he's willing to put into words right now is returning his club to its rightful place.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Signed at 18 years of age from Feyenoord for a bargainous £1.5m, Summerville's potential was obvious from the outset as he terrified Under 23 defences before eventually making his way into the first team picture. Patience has been key for the Dutchman, who has had to serve as an understudy to an array of more senior wingers like Jack Harrison, Luis Sinisterra and most notably for the youngster himself, Brazil international Raphinha.

With eight goals and six assists from just 16 Championship games this season, it's clear that Summerville is no longer in anyone else's shadow at Leeds and the role he set his heart on is now within his grasp.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I think my time with Raphinha was very good, I learned a lot from him, but everything comes to an end," said Summerville. "I wanted to be a key player this year and to get Leeds United promoted. Everything is going well with me and the team. I can say the togetherness right now is unbelievably good and the competition for places is very good, it's very healthy. We've got one goal and that's getting promoted."

BURNING AMBITION - Crysencio Summerville of Leeds United celebrates after scoring the team's second goal during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Middlesbrough at Elland Road. His goal this season is promotion back to the Premier League. Pic: Jess Hornby/Getty Images

Not all of the aforementioned wingers had their names sung by the Elland Road faithful with the same gusto and regularity as Summerville, whose new song this is among the most popular this season. It's quite literally music to his ears. "I want to be a player for the fans, to come to the stadium for me," said the 22-year-old. "That's what I'm building here, I'm building a name for myself in England, Leeds United as well. As a young kid I always dreamed of playing in the Premier League, obviously we play in the Championship now but I really like it here at Leeds. We are together now, we have one goal. We help each other a lot and the staff, the coaching is good so we can perform on the pitch."

Summerville burst into the affections of supporters last season with a four-game scoring streak that underlined the ability Leeds long believed was there. Although the campaign was a struggle for the Whites and ultimately ended in relegation, the winger was one of those expected to either remain in the English top flight with a new club, or make his way to one of Europe's 'big five' leagues. Yet while others rushed for the exits, Summerville stayed put. "I spoke with many people, also my agent, and we made a decision," he said. "For me I think it was very important to play, to enjoy myself and show my best version so it was good to stay with Leeds."

Daniel Farke is the sixth manager Summerville has worked under in his three years with Leeds United and the German's arrival, the club's drop into the second tier and the player's natural progression have all coincided nicely to bring the Dutch talent to the boil. Summerville appreciates what his boss brings to his game: "He speaks with me a lot about my end product, how I can be consistent. I know what I can do but the way he makes things clear for me, it's also clear for me on the pitch so I know what to do. You can see it on the pitch, I'm just enjoying myself."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad