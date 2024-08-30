Leeds United's completed summer rebuild, sales fees and signings after late double swoop

Leeds unveiled Japanese international midfielder Ao Tanaka as the club’s seventh signing of the summer at noon on transfer deadline day, taking the number of ins or outs to a massive 33 during the window as a whole. With just half an hour of the window remaining, there was time for just one more, taking the tally to 34. That number then grows further when accounting for two new faces from within via the returns of Brenden Aaronson and Max Wober after last season’s loan escapes.

The pair were among the big contingent that departed the club last summer on relegation release clauses as the club dropped out of the Premier League at the end of their third consecutive season back in the top flight. The bid to make an immediate return then went all the way to the Championship play-off final in which Daniel Farke’s side suffered a gut-wrenching 1-0 defeat to Southampton. Failure to get back in the top flight was always likely to lead to a huge squad overhaul, and that’s exactly what we got. The outs far outweigh the ins as part of a big summer clear out and, here, in chronological order, we run through every deal of the club’s summer transfer window 2024.