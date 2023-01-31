Twenty-one-year-old right back Drameh joined the Hatters on loan for the rest of the season last Thursday and the Whites defender was handed his Luton debut by starting Tuesday evening’s Championship clash at home to Cardiff City. Drameh lined up at right back and impressed in playing 70 minutes before being taken off as part of a fine evening for the Hatters who enjoyed a 1-0 victory thanks to Elijah Adebayo’s 88th-minute winner. Social media was full of praise for the Whites loanee whose recent contributions at Leeds were hailed by Whites head coach before he left on loan.