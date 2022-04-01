Leeds United's clash at Crystal Palace given new date and kick-off time for live TV broadcast
Leeds United's forthcoming Premier League clash against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park has been given a new date and kick-off time having been selected for live TV broadcast.
This month's Premier League contest against the Eagles was set to be a 3pm kick-off on Saturday, April 23 but the game has been picked for live screening by Sky Sports and will now be an 8pm kick-off on Monday, April 25.
The fixture is United's third of four games currently scheduled for April, following this Saturday's return to action against Southampton at Elland Road in a 3pm kick-off and the following weekend's clash at Watford which is also a Saturday 3pm kick-off.
Leeds are also at home to Manchester City in a 5.30pm kick-off on Monday, April 30.
