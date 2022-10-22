Leeds United's Charlie Cresswell makes welcome return as youngster continues strong run

England under-21s defender Cresswell is on a season-long loan at Championship side Millwall but the 20-year-old had failed to make any of his side’s last four matchday squads despite a strong start to the campaign.

Cresswell had been left out after a change in formation by boss Gary Rowett but the defender returned to the bench for Saturday’s home clash against West Brom and was brought on for the second half in replacing Shaun Hutchinson at the break.

That meant teaming back up with Whites colleague Jamie Shackleton who is also on a season-long loan at the Lions and started against the Baggies.

BACK INVOLVED: Leeds United's Charlie Cresswell. Photo by Henry Browne/Getty Images.

Shackleton played the full match in which West Brom’s former Whites loanee Kyle Bartley was sent off for a second booking before Millwall’s Tyler Burey bagged a 90th-minute winner to seal a 2-1 victory for the Lions.

Up in the SPL, young Whites attacker Stuart McKinstry scored his second goal for loan side Motherwell in a 2-1 defeat at home to Aberdeen in which McKinstry played the full match.

Back in the Championship, Tyler Roberts was not involved for QPR in their 2-1 victory at home to Wigan Athletic whilst Ian Poveda stayed on the bench for Blackpool in their 4-2 victory at home to Preston North End.