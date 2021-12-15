BLITZED: Leeds United's Raphinha, centre, Tyler Roberts, left, and Joe Gelhardt, right, head back to the centre circle after conceding for a seventh time at the Etihad. Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images.

Leeds United's chances of staying up and predicted finishing position after heaviest Premier League defeat

Leeds United suffered their heaviest ever Premier League loss at Manchester City on Tuesday evening - so how has that left things in terms of the Whites' chances of staying up?

By Lee Sobot
Wednesday, 15th December 2021, 12:58 pm

Leeds were walloped 7-0 at the Etihad and their goal difference now stands at minus 15 after 17 games played, United on 16 points for the current top-flight campaign.

The defeat left Marcelo Bielsa's side 16th in the Premier League table and five points clear of the drop zone but with third-bottom Burnley having two games in hand, one of which is Wednesday night's hosting of fourth-bottom Watford.

United were still left three points clear of Watford after the City reverse but the Hornets had played a game less.

Based on the latest betting markets, this is how the bookmakers rate United's chances of staying up and, based on the best available odds for relegation and thereafter odds for the title, where Leeds are predicted to finish.

1. 1st - Manchester City

Odds for the title: 4-7 (favourites). Odds for relegation: 2000-1 (most firms not quoting a price).

2. 2nd - Liverpool

Odds for the title: 3-1 (second favourites). Odds for relegation: 1500-1 (most firms not quoting a price).

3. 3rd - Chelsea

Odds for the title: 7-1 (third favourites). Odds for relegation: 1500-1 (most firms not quoting a price).

4. 4th - Manchester United

Odds for the title: 150-1. Odds for relegation: 1000-1 (most firms not quoting a price).

