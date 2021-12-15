Leeds United's chances of staying up and predicted finishing position after heaviest Premier League defeat

Leeds were walloped 7-0 at the Etihad and their goal difference now stands at minus 15 after 17 games played, United on 16 points for the current top-flight campaign.

The defeat left Marcelo Bielsa's side 16th in the Premier League table and five points clear of the drop zone but with third-bottom Burnley having two games in hand, one of which is Wednesday night's hosting of fourth-bottom Watford.

United were still left three points clear of Watford after the City reverse but the Hornets had played a game less.

Based on the latest betting markets, this is how the bookmakers rate United's chances of staying up and, based on the best available odds for relegation and thereafter odds for the title, where Leeds are predicted to finish.

1. 1st - Manchester City Odds for the title: 4-7 (favourites). Odds for relegation: 2000-1 (most firms not quoting a price).

2. 2nd - Liverpool Odds for the title: 3-1 (second favourites). Odds for relegation: 1500-1 (most firms not quoting a price).

3. 3rd - Chelsea Odds for the title: 7-1 (third favourites). Odds for relegation: 1500-1 (most firms not quoting a price).

4. 4th - Manchester United Odds for the title: 150-1. Odds for relegation: 1000-1 (most firms not quoting a price).