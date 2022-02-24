The Whites are in a precarious position after a difficult week.

Leeds United’s survival hopes suffered another blow on Wednesday evening after they slumped to a 6-0 defeat against high-flying Liverpool.

Marcelo Bielsa’s men have now taken just one point from their last five Premier League matches, and are only three points clear of the relegation zone.

Matters are made worse by the recent upturn in form of Newcastle United and Burnley beneath them, with the latter picking up their second successive top flight victory in a 1-0 win over Tottenham on Wednesday evening.

Next up for Leeds is a clash against Spurs on Saturday lunchtime.

But which three clubs are most likely to suffer relegation this term?

We’ve taken a look at the latest market prices to find out...

1. Leicester City - 66/1 Current league position: 12th Points clear of relegation zone: 7

2. Aston Villa - 66/1 Current league position: 13th Points clear of relegation zone: 7

3. Crystal Palace - 33/1 Current league position: 11th Points clear of relegation zone: 9

4. Everton - 4/1 Current league position: 16th Points clear of relegation zone: 2