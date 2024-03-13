Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Championship run-in is fast approaching and with every week that passes, the promotion race at the top of the division seems to get tighter and tighter. Leeds United are second at present, having won 11 of their last 12 games in the second tier, but they now sit just three points behind Leicester City, while Southampton in fourth are only six points behind with a game in hand.

The next two months look set to enthral then, with plenty of twists and turns to come just yet. Leeds, though, know that if they continue on their current trajectory they will be playing Premier League football next season and they might even be going up as title winners, such is their form. Carrying that through the remaining nine games of the season will be tricky and Daniel Farke's side will be tested on more than one occasion no doubt as they strive to get over the line. The Whites don't have the easiest of run-ins, either. In fact, Leeds' nine remaining opponents have an average current league position of 12th.

Of course, that takes into account the Saints, who will travel to Elland Road on the final day of the season, while clashes against play-off chasers Hull City (7th) and Coventry City (8th), with the latter being an away fixture, also look set to intrigue. In theory games against QPR (20th) and Blackburn Rovers (18th) should be more straightforward, but both clubs have plenty to fight for at the foot of the division with the battle for Championship survival being just as intriguing as the promotion race. The same can be said for this weekend's opponents Millwall, who despite winning three of their last four, remain in 16th and just five points off the bottom three.

Southampton have the toughest run-in of the four outfits gunning for automatic promotion as they still need to travel to Leicester, Leeds and Ipswich. All three games could have huge implications on the battle for the top two and winning them would stand them in fantastic stead. Just three of Southampton's remaining 10 games come against sides currently in the bottom half, ensuring the average position of their scheduled opponents is 9.5.

Ipswich Town have the 'easiest' of the four schedules, with their opponents average league standing being 12.33. The Tractor Boys still have Southampton to play, but they also take on Sheffield Wednesday (23rd) this weekend and Huddersfield Town (22nd).