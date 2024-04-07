Leeds United's Championship run-in compared to promotion rivals Leicester City, Ipswich Town & others

Leeds United have just five more games left to play in the regular Championship season

By Will Jackson
Published 6th Apr 2024, 18:00 BST
Updated 7th Apr 2024, 18:12 BST

Leeds United dropped out of the Championship’s top two on Saturday as their 15-game unbeaten run came to an end at Coventry City. Daniel Farke’s side lost the game 2-1 and that ensures they now sit third in the table, behind league leaders Leicester City and Ipswich Town.

As such, the Whites know nothing less than three points will do when they return to action on Tuesday night to host Sunderland at Elland Road. In fact, it’s fair to say the Whites need to pick up at least something close to maximum points if the are to win promotion back to the Premier League this time around.

We’re poised for a dramatic final few weeks in the Championship then and here’s a look at the remaining fixtures of the Championship’s top 10.

Remaining fixtures: Huddersfield (h), Norwich (h), Southampton (a), QPR (a), Leicester (h), West Brom (a)

1. 10th: Preston North End

Remaining fixtures: Middlesbrough (h), QPR (h), Watford (a), Coventry (a), Ipswich (h), Plymouth (a)

2. 9th: Hull City

Remaining fixtures: Hull City (a), Ipswich (a), Leeds (h), Cardiff (a), Watford (h)

3. 8th: Middlesbrough

Remaining fixtures: Southampton (a), Birmingham (a), Hull (h), Blackburn (a), Ipswich (h), QPR (h)

4. 7th: Coventry City

Remaining fixtures: Sheffield W (a), Preston (a), Bristol City (h), Swansea (h), Birmingham (a)

5. 6th: Norwich City

Remaining fixtures: Rotherham (h), Sunderland (h), Leicester (a), Sheffield W (a), Preston (h)

6. 5th: West Bromwich Albion

