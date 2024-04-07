Leeds United dropped out of the Championship’s top two on Saturday as their 15-game unbeaten run came to an end at Coventry City. Daniel Farke’s side lost the game 2-1 and that ensures they now sit third in the table, behind league leaders Leicester City and Ipswich Town .

As such, the Whites know nothing less than three points will do when they return to action on Tuesday night to host Sunderland at Elland Road. In fact, it’s fair to say the Whites need to pick up at least something close to maximum points if the are to win promotion back to the Premier League this time around.