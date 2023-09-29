Leeds United’s fellow Championship side West Bromwich Albion are facing the possibility of a ‘January firesale’ to raise funds amid ongoing financial difficulties, according to a national newspaper report.

The Baggies’ financial situation has worsened this year as the club are no longer in receipt of Premier League parachute payments following relegation from the top flight in 2020.

Ex-Fulham and Sunderland striker Josh Maja joined the club on a free transfer during the summer window, however that was to be head coach Carlos Corberan’s only permanent signing as loan deals for Pipa and Jeremy Sarmiento were also secured.

The i report West Brom’s wage bill has fallen by 16 per cent, but the club are required to cut costs further. Most recently, managing director Mark Miles has reportedly sought assurances that a £5 million loan from a Hong Kong-based company, within owner Guochuan Lai’s portfolio, will be repaid.

In the event West Brom’s cashflow issues do not improve, it is feared a ‘January firesale’ of the first-team squad could be sanctioned in order to keep the club operational, the i report.

Former Whites coach Corberan was considered for the vacant managerial post at Elland Road earlier this year before the Spaniard signed a new contract in the Midlands.

The Baggies sit 13th in the Championship table with two wins from their opening eight league games in 2023/24.