One Championship club have taken a big risk by sacking their manager despite being in touching distance of the top six.

One of Leeds United's Championship rivals have sacked their manager despite being in touching distance of the playoffs, and they will take a risky approach going forward, according to reports. We have already seen a number of managerial departures in the Championship this season, with owners aplenty pulling the trigger.

Sunderland have become the latest, sacking Tony Mowbray after just 15 months in charge, and that's despite the former Blackburn Rovers boss leading them to the Championship playoffs last season. The veteran boss also has the Black Cats within three points of the top six this season, but Sunderland have still decided to pull the chord.

The decision comes after just one win in five games. Sporting Director Kristjaan Speakman has said: “All at SAFC have thoroughly enjoyed working with Tony and he is quite rightly held in high regard by our players and staff, and our supporters.

“After arriving at an uncertain time, he helped guide us to the Sky Bet Championship Play-Offs and played an important role in developing our team. This was a difficult decision to make, but we remain loyal to our ambition and our strategy, and felt that now was the right moment to take this step. We are now focused on identifying the right candidate and we will continue to support our coaching team and players throughout the interim period.”

According to reports, Sunderland are likely to appoint an overseas boss, and one that will be keen to work with younger players, given the Black Cats have one of the youngest squads in the second tier. i News reports that Sunderland have been planning for life after Mowbray 'for months'. Frenchman Julien Sablé has been linked, while now former Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom and former Birmingham City head coach John Eustace have also been linked.

Chairman and part-owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus added on the sacking decision: "I would like to place on record my gratitude to Tony for his hard work and commitment to Sunderland, a place where he will always be welcome. As custodians of our great club, we believe in our long-term strategy that we hope will ensure sustainability and success for SAFC.

"Central to that approach is a relentless demand for a high performance culture to be implemented throughout the Club and the development of a strong playing identity that you, our loyal supporters, can all be proud of. Your continued support will also be fundamental to that progress and we look forward to seeing as many of you as possible at the Stadium of Light throughout the festive period and as we enter 2024.”