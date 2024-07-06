Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A departing Tottenham player is on the verge of joining one of Leeds United’s Championship rivals.

Leeds United’s Championship rivals Millwall are set to sign a departing Tottenham man who will reportedly become the club’s highest paid player.

Twenty-five-year-old former England youth international defender Japhet Tanganga joined the Lions on loan from Spurs in January and made 18 appearances for the Bermondsey outfit in the second half of the campaign.

Tanganga was released by Tottenham this summer upon his contract expiring and the defender is now poised to join the Lions on a permanent deal. London News Online report that Millwall agreed a fee with Tottenham in early May before he was release.