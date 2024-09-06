Leeds United's Championship rivals to sign international midfielder after Premier League club exit

An international midfielder is set to sign for one of Leeds United’s Championship rivals after his Premier League club release.

Colombian international midfielder Steven Alzate has been without a club since his summer release from Brighton whom the 25-year-old signed for from Leyton Orient back in July 2017. But Alzate, who has 43 Premier League appearances to his name, is now set to sign for Hull City as the club’s 16th new recruit of the summer.

The London-born midfielder, who has seven caps for Colombia to his name, will reportedly sign a two-year deal with the option of a further 12 months. Hull, under new boss Tim Walter, suffered a 2-0 defeat at Leeds in last weekend’s final game before the international break. The Tigers are still seeking their first win of the new campaign.