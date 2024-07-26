Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Plenty of Leeds United’s Championship rivals have been in action over the last few days.

Leeds United’s Championship rivals Watford have enjoyed a victory against a top-flight team - but the boss of second tier new boys has been left embarrassed.

Several of United’s new season opponents have been in pre-season friendly action over the last few days and Watford recorded a 3-2 victory away from home against SPL side Hibernian at Easter Road on Wednesday night.

Imran Louza, Rocco Vata and Amin Nabizada were all on target for Tom Cleverley’s Hornets who finished last season’s Championship down in 15th place. But another second tier side endured rather contrasting fortunes the same night as Championship new boys Derby County suffered a 4-0 defeat at newly-promoted League Two side Chesterfield.

Rams boss Paul Warne pulled no punches after the game, telling Rams TV: “I am not going to get obsessed with the result but I was embarrassed with the scoreline. It is a bit of a stinger because I didn’t honestly see it coming. I know it is a pre-season game so I am not going to get too emotional about it, I want to watch it back, but fundamentally we got outrun and outfought and we got punished.”

Middlesbrough recorded a 1-0 win at Gateshead the same evening as Darragh Lenihan headed home the only goal of the game. Former Whites star Luke Ayling was brought on as a 61s-minute substitute for Michael Carrick’s side.

On Tuesday evening, a young Hull City side suffered a 4-0 defeat at Doncaster Rovers and West Brom fell to a 2-1 reverse at home to Blackpool. Millwall were also beaten 2-1 at Nottingham Forest.

Elsewhere, Sheffield United recorded a 4-1 victory at Harrogate Town whilst Stoke City won 2-1 at Crewe Alexandra thanks to an Andre Vidigal brace. Coventry City also left Stevenage with a 3-1 success.