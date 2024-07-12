Leeds United's Championship rivals suffer shock setback as rival trio receive boosts
Daniel Farke’s Whites will take in their first friendly of the summer next Friday night at League Two hosts Harrogate Town before departing for Germany where the club will take in behind-closed-doors friendlies. But a handful of Championship teams have already taken to the turf, led by Watford who have already played two games.
The Hornets hosted Reading in a behind-closed-doors game at the weekend in which the Royals recorded a 2-0 success but Tom Cleverley’s side then bounced back with a 1-0 triumph at Boreham Wood on Wednesday night. Blackburn Rovers also got themselves up and running at the weekend with a 2-1 success at Accrington Stanley whilst Sheffield Wednesday bagged an early win with a 2-0 verdict at Alfreton Town.
But Cardiff City suffered an early setback three days later as the Bluebirds suffered a 1-0 reverse at home to non-league Kidderminster Harriers. A Joel Colwill own goal just before the interval proved decisive as National League League side Kidderminster left with a victory under former Hull City boss Phil Brown.
Pre-season friendly results (involving Championship sides)
Saturday
Watford 0 Reading 2
Accrington Stanley 1 Blackburn Rovers 2
Alfreton Town 0 Sheffield Wednesday 2Wednesday
Cardiff City 0 Kidderminster Harriers 1
Boreham Wood 0 Watford 1
