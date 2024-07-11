Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds United's Championship rivals have signed an international midfielder and player of the year.

Leeds United’s Championship rivals Sunderland have signed an international midfielder following his departure from another second tier side after a decade.

Republic of Ireland international player Alan Browne joined Preston North End back in January 2014 but the 29-year-old became a free agent this summer after rejecting his side’s offer of a new three-year deal.

Browne, who was named Preston’s player of the year last season, has now signed a three-year-deal with Sunderland who are heading for a new era under new boss Regis Le Bris.

In ten years with Preston, Browne made 414 appearances for the club for whom he scored 45 times.

Speaking to Sunderland’s official website, Browne said: “It’s a big change for me after being at Preston for such a long time, but it’s brilliant to be here. Sunderland is one of the biggest clubs in England and I can’t wait to get started.

“I captained Preston for some time, so hopefully I can bring those leadership qualities to the Stadium of Light and add to what is a very talented squad.”