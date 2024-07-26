Leeds United's Championship rivals sign international midfielder and ex-Liverpool man
Leeds United’s new Championship rivals Plymouth Argyle have signed an experienced international midfielder who has previously been on the books at Liverpool.
Icelandic defensive midfielder Victor Palsson joined Liverpool from Danish side AGF back in 2009 but failed to make a first team breakthrough and has since been at ten other clubs including Hibernian, New York Red Bulls, Schalke 04 and DC United.
Capped 44 times for Iceland’s national team, Palsson worked under Wayne Rooney at DC United during Rooney’s spell in charge of the MLS outfit and the two have now been reunited upon the 33-year-old midfielder signing for Rooney’s Plymouth team having left Belgian side Eupen.
Speaking to Plymouth Argyle's official website, Rooney said: “I am really pleased we have managed to bring Victor to Argyle. He is someone I know well having worked together at DC United, and he brings extensive experience to the squad.
“Alongside that, he knows the system we are looking to implement, is good on the ball and will form an integral part of the squad moving forward. I’m looking forward to working with him again as the Sky Bet Championship season approaches.”
