The half brother of a former Manchester United star has signed for one of Leeds United’s Championship rivals.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United’s Championship rivals Queens Park Rangers have signed a former Manchester United player’s half brother from a second tier Spanish side.

Like his half brother Raphael Varane, defensive midfielder Jonathan Varane progressed through the Academy at French side Lens before then moving to Sporting Gijon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Varane, 22, made 25 appearances in all competitions for the Spanish second-tier side last season and has now signed for QPR for an undisclosed fee.

Varane told the club’s website: “I am very happy and excited to be joining this historic club. I think for my career this is a good step and I am excited to meet my new team-mates, join the group and start with the club. I know the style of QPR and I think for me it is a good move to continue my career here.

“I like to defend, I like winning balls, giving passes and progressing with the ball on the ground. I think the Championship will be very good for me. “I am going to give 100% for the club, my team-mates and the coach. I want to complete the objectives of the club and I will give all I can to do it. This is a dream for me so I can’t wait.”