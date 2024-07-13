Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A player capped for England has sealed a switch to one of Leeds United’s Championship rivals.

Leeds United’s Championship rivals Sheffield Wednesday have signed a midfielder capped for England as their latest recruit.

Wednesday had already made eight new signings and the Owls secured their ninth on Saturday through the arrival of midfielder Nathaniel Chalobah following his departure from West Brom.

Chalobah, the older brother of Chelsea star Trevor, came through the Academy at Stamford Bridge before eventually signing for Watford in 2017. After four years at Vicarage Road, the midfielder then moved to Fulham from where he was signed by the Baggies in 2023.

Chalobah departed West Brom this summer as his deal expired but the 29-year-old has now signed a permanent deal with the Owls.

Chalobah has 55 Premier League appearances to his name with either Chelsea, Watford, Burnley or Fulham. The midfielder bagged his sole cap for England as a late substitute in the Nations League clash against Spain of October 2018.