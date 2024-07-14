Leeds United's Championship rivals sign England international former £16m Arsenal man
Leeds United’s Championship rivals Cardiff City have signed a former England international ex-Arsenal man.
Defender Calum Chambers progressed through Southampton’s Academy to the Gunners first team before leaving the Saints to join Arsenal in July 2014 for a reported £16m.
Chambers then spent eight years with the Gunners before moving to Aston Villa whom the 29-year-old departed last week due to mutual consent.
The defender became a free agent but the player with three England caps to his name has now joined Cardiff, signing for the Bluebirds on a three-year deal.
Centre-back Chambers told the club’s official website: “I’m absolutely delighted, and I can’t wait to get started. I think after speaking to the club, it felt like they were very ambitious in where they were heading.
“It seemed like a really good project to be a part of, and I didn’t really want to miss out. I’m at a stage in my career where I want to be ambitious and create memories for myself as well. It was a good time for us both to meet at this point.
"The stadium is quality and it’s a great club. I can’t want to play here at the stadium for the first time. The manager was key. We had some good conversations, we’re both very ambitious and want to push this club up.
"It’s a very good squad as it is. I just want to come in as a centre half; I like to get on the ball and play, be vocal on the pitch, so if I can do that it will bring the best out of me as well.”
