Leeds United's Championship rivals sign defender from Tottenham Hotspur

One of Leeds United's Championship rivals have signed a former England under-21s international defender from Tottenham Hotspur.

Twenty-four-year old defender Japhet Tanganga joined Bundesliga side Augsburg on a season-long loan in September but returned to Tottenham having not featured once for the side for whom he had just one outing on the bench.

Tanganga, though, who joined Augsburg as he recovered from a knee injury, has now headed out for a second loan spell at Championship side Millwall until the end of the campaign.