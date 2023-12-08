One of Leeds United's rivals appear to have found their ideal candidate for their vacant managerial position.

One of Leeds United's Championship rivals are about to appoint a new manager, according to reports. There have been Championship sackings aplenty upon the arrival of December, with a number of clubs pulling the trigger before the games get that much more meaningful over the festive period and the new year.

Swansea City sacked Michael Duff, Sunderland parted ways with Tony Mowbray, and, earlier in November, Matt Taylor was handed his P45 by Rotherham United. The latter are as low as 23rd in the league, seven points from safety as we approach the halfway mark, and a change of manager seemed inevitable on the back of such a start.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Taylor has since found a new job, joining Bristol Rovers to succeed Joey Barton, but Rotherham have taken their time in finding a permanent replacement. According to the Rotherham Advertiser, they have now found their man, and he could be in place ahead of this weekend's clash with Swansea City.

It's claimed former Wigan Athletic boss Leam Richardson will be appointed, with a deal close after a successful interview. Richardson, who is from Leeds, guided Wigan Athletic to the League One title when Rotherham were promoted in second place, and he managed to put the Latics in a comfortable position in the Championship before disaster struck at ownership level, leading to Richardson getting the sack and the club receiving a points deduction.