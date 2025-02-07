Leeds United's Championship rivals sack manager following fresh setback

A manager has lost his job at a Leeds United Championship rival.

Leeds United’s Championship rivals Derby County have sacked Paul Warne on the back of another setback for the Rams.

Derby went into last weekend’s hosting of Sheffield United having lost six league games on the spin and a 1-0 reverse to the Blades left the Rams third-bottom in the Championship table, two points adrift of safety.

Ahead of Saturday afternoon’s Championship clash at Norwich City, the club announced on Friday afternoon that they had decided to relieve Warne of his position.

A club statement read: 'It is with regret that Derby County have decided to relieve Paul Warne of his position.

While Paul and his staff helped deliver on the club’s objective of a return to the Championship last season, the recent run of results necessitates a change.'

Owner David Clowes said: “Paul is a man of great integrity and embodies the values we hold important at Derby County. No fan should ever forget his contribution in securing promotion to the Championship. I certainly won’t.

“However, results in football dictate decisions and we felt that to give us the best chance of retaining our Championship status, the time was right to make a change.

“Paul goes with our thanks, gratitude and best wishes. He and his family will always be welcome at Pride Park.”

Derby say the search for Warne's replacement is underway and there will be no further comment until the position has been filled.