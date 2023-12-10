Leeds United's Championship rivals sack manager despite showing against Whites

Yet another Championship manager has been sacked.

Another of Leeds United's Championship rivals have sacked their manager despite a recent triumph against the Whites.

Stoke City were the last team to beat Leeds via their 1-0 victory at the Bet365 Stadium at the end of October but the Potters have taken just five points from their next seven games and Neil has now been sacked.

The club currently sit fifth-bottom and news of Neil's departure emerged via a statement from the club on Sunday evening.

Chairman John Coates said: “Alex is a man of absolute integrity who has given his all for Stoke City, and we would like to thank him for his hard work during his time with the Club.

“We are grateful for the building blocks he has helped put in place in bringing together a group of players in whom we have a huge amount of faith regarding their ability to turn things around this season, and who can help us achieve longer-term success.

“However, with the way the results have been so far, we have made the difficult decision to seek a new direction for the team at this time.

“Nothing matters to me more than the success of our club and we are now working towards the appointment of Alex’s successor.”

Technical Director Ricky Martin added: “The recruitment process is now underway and we will explore all avenues to secure the best person for the job.

“The role represents a fantastic opportunity and I anticipate that it will attract a number of high-calibre candidates.

“With Martin Canning having also left the Club with our sincere thanks for his hard work as Alex’s Assistant, Paul Gallagher has been installed as Caretaker Manager ahead of the forthcoming home fixture against Swansea City.