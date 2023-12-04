Another Championship manager has been sacked - and an ex-Whites man is now in caretaker charge.

Another of Leeds United's Championship rivals have sacked their manager and an ex-Whites man is now in caretaker charge.

Swansea City have announced that they have parted ways with boss Michael Duff after just over five months at the helm. The ex-Barnsley boss was appointed to the Swans hotseat at the end of June but Duff has now been sacked following a run of just one win in the club's last eight games.

Swansea, who lost 3-1 at Leeds last Wednesday night, have dropped to 18th place in the Championship table, just five points above the dropzone.

The club have announced that assistant head coach Martin Paterson has also left with immediate effect and that fellow assistant head coach has Alan Sheehan - an ex-Leeds player - has assumed the role of caretaker head coach for an interim period.

The Swans say the process to appoint a new head coach is already under way and that the club will update supporters in due course.

As quoted in the Swansea City statement announcing the news, Swans chairman Andy Coleman said: “This was a very difficult decision and one that was given considerable thought and attention.

“I acknowledge that there has been a significant amount of change at the club, both on and off the pitch, during Michael’s tenure. I consistently asked for patience as we gave him time to implement his plans and bring the squad together.

“Unfortunately, we have seen neither the results that we expect nor the progress from the squad that we need. I believe it is now in the best interests of Swansea City to make a change of head coach.

“I have the greatest respect for Michael as a person and as a leader. I know how hard he and his staff have worked throughout this season for Swansea City. I want to personally thank Michael, Martin, and their families for the sacrifices they have made on behalf of this club and this city.

“I know that Michael will be successful in his next opportunity and on behalf of the Board and the entire club, I wish him and Martin only the best in their future endeavours.

“I understand how important it is to reconnect the leadership of Swansea City Football Club with its supporters. That is one of the primary reasons why I moved here with my family this summer.