Leeds United's Championship promotion rivals could be about to lose another midfield option for the final few months of the season. The Foxes, who sit 11 points clear at the top of the Championship table, were powerless to prevent loanee Cesare Casadei being recalled by Chelsea last month.

The Italian had been involved on a regular basis under Enzo Maresca and in another blow to their midfield plans, the club failed to finalise the January transfer of Stefano Sensi from Inter Milan. However, it seems Maresca could be set to go without another midfielder for the rest of the season with Dennis Praet attracting interest from Turkish outfit Trabzonspor, according to reports.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter

According to Fotomac, the Super Lig outfit, who have until Friday to complete their business, have identified Praet as a potential option this month as they look to add to their midfield ranks. The Belgium international has been in and out of the side at the King Power Stadium this season, making just seven league appearances and two starts, with injuries a concern.

He seems to have played more of a role of late, appearing in Leicester's last three games and scoring in the FA Cup win over Birmingham City, but with his contract due to expire at the end of the season, he might well be available for a relatively low price. Trabzonspor are also said to be keen on Ajaccio's Tim Jabol-Folcarelli, but the contract status of Praet seems to make him more of a viable option.

Praet has been with Leicester since making the switch from Sampdoria in 2019 and in that time he has made 96 appearances for the club in all competitions. It remains to be seen whether he will be able to add to that tally, though.