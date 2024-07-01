Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A revamp has taken place at one of Leeds United’s Championship rivals, leading to a key departure.

Leeds United’s Championship rivals Coventry City have parted ways with a key coaching figure as part of a club revamp.

Ex-Chelsea coach Adi Viveash has been assistant manager to Sky Blues boss Mark Robins since July 2017 but the 54-year-old is now leaving the club as part of a change to Coventry’s coaching structure.

George Boateng and Rhys Carr have been appointed as the club’s new first-team coaches, Boateng having been assistant coach of the Ghana national team and Carr joining from Wolves where he was individual development coach.

A statement released by Coventry City read: “Coventry City can confirm that, following a post season review, it has decided to revamp its coaching structure, with assistant manager Adi Viveash today leaving the club.

“Coventry City would like to put on record its thanks to Adi for the last seven years of service to the Sky Blues and the role that he has played in our achievements over that time, including promotion from League Two to the Championship. Coventry City wishes Adi the best of luck for the future.”

Manager Mark Robins said: “We are very pleased to welcome George and Rhys to Coventry City. They both impressed us during the extensive recruitment process for this important role and each bring key skills to the football department.

