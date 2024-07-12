Leeds United's Championship rivals lose star to European side but bag England youth international
Leeds United’s new Championship rivals Luton Town have lost a star defender to a European side but signed an England youth international.
Defender Gabriel Osho joined Luton from Reading in November 2020 and went on to help the Hatters to promotion before making 21 Premier League appearances last season.
The 25-year-old received his first call up to the Nigeria national side in March but injury prevented the defender from making his international debut.
Osho’s Luton contract expired the summer and the defender has now sealed a permanent transfer to French side Auxerre who have signed the player on a three-year deal.
Luton have, though, also made a new signing, bagging 19-year-old England youth international defender Reuell Walters from Arsenal upon his departure from the Gunners.
