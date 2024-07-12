Leeds United's Championship rivals lose star to European side but bag England youth international

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot

Leeds United writer

Published 12th Jul 2024, 11:29 BST
Updated 12th Jul 2024, 11:32 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
It’s one in but one out at a predicted key new Leeds United Championship rival.

Leeds United’s new Championship rivals Luton Town have lost a star defender to a European side but signed an England youth international.

Defender Gabriel Osho joined Luton from Reading in November 2020 and went on to help the Hatters to promotion before making 21 Premier League appearances last season.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The 25-year-old received his first call up to the Nigeria national side in March but injury prevented the defender from making his international debut.

Osho’s Luton contract expired the summer and the defender has now sealed a permanent transfer to French side Auxerre who have signed the player on a three-year deal.

Luton have, though, also made a new signing, bagging 19-year-old England youth international defender Reuell Walters from Arsenal upon his departure from the Gunners.

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice