Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

It’s one in but one out at a predicted key new Leeds United Championship rival.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United’s new Championship rivals Luton Town have lost a star defender to a European side but signed an England youth international.

Defender Gabriel Osho joined Luton from Reading in November 2020 and went on to help the Hatters to promotion before making 21 Premier League appearances last season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 25-year-old received his first call up to the Nigeria national side in March but injury prevented the defender from making his international debut.

Osho’s Luton contract expired the summer and the defender has now sealed a permanent transfer to French side Auxerre who have signed the player on a three-year deal.

Luton have, though, also made a new signing, bagging 19-year-old England youth international defender Reuell Walters from Arsenal upon his departure from the Gunners.