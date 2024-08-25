Leeds United's Championship rivals lose international defender in £15m Premier League switch

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot

Leeds United writer

Published 25th Aug 2024, 15:31 BST
An international defender has departed one of Leeds United’s expected key promotion rivals in a £15m Premier League switch.

Republic of Ireland centre-back Dara O’Shea joined Burnley from West Brom for £7m last summer and the 25-year-old made 33 Premier League appearances for the Clarets last season which ended in relegation.

O’Shea then played the full duration of the new season’s first two Championship games against Luton Town and Cardiff City and scored against the Hatters but the Irishman missed Saturday’s 1-0 defeat at Sunderland and has now sealed a £15m transfer to newly-promoted Ipswich Town on a five-year deal.

In doing so, the defender links up with ex-Leeds star Kalvin Phillips who has joined Kieran McKenna’s newly-promoted Tractor Boys on a season-long loan from Manchester City.

TRANSFER: For Dara O'Shea from Burnley. Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images.
TRANSFER: For Dara O'Shea from Burnley. Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images.

“I’m really excited to sign for the club,” said O’Shea to TownTV. "It was really hard not to pay attention to everything the team was able to achieve last season and to have the chance to join a club with such ambition and momentum was really attractive

“The manager was a huge part of why I wanted to come here and I’ve really admired what he and the team have done over the last couple of seasons, so at this stage of my career it’s the perfect time to make the move. I want to play in the Premier League and test myself against the best players in the world, which is something I want to do for as long as possible, and I can't think of a better place to do that.

“I know quite a few of the lads in the squad and the style of play really suits me, where I can show my strengths and improve my weaknesses, so I’m looking forward getting to work as soon as possible and being part of the culture.”

