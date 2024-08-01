Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A first choice left back has departed a Leeds United Championship rival for a Premier League move.

Leeds United’s Championship rivals West Brom have lost their first choice and promotion-winning left back upon a swoop for his services from a Premier League side.

Experienced defender Conor Townsend made 44 Championship appearances for the Baggies last season including several as captain for Carlos Corberan’s fifth-placed finishing side.

Townsend, though, who helped the Baggies to promotion in 2020, has now joined newly-promoted Premier League side Ipswich Town for a reported fee of around £500,000.

The 31-year-old defender has signed a two-year deal at Portman Road and told TownTV: “I’m delighted to be here. To play in the Premier League again is a big challenge for me and this kind of opportunity doesn’t come around very often so I jumped at the chance.

“The move came around quite quickly and I’m excited to get started. I have had good conversations with the manager and everyone speaks very highly of him, so I’m looking forward to getting started and working under him.

“I played against Ipswich twice last season and both were very tough games. What the team was able to achieve last season was special, so I’m excited to be a part of it now.”

West Brom are expected to prove a key rival to Leeds next season, the Baggies around 14-1 joint fifth favourites for the title with some firms.