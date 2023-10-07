Leeds United’s Championship rivals Sheffield Wednesday have been strongly linked with ex-Germany and Bayern Munich assistant Danny Rohl for the vacant managerial post.

Wednesday parted company with previous boss Xisco Munoz earlier this week after eight defeats and two draws from their opening ten Championship matches this season.

The Owls have been linked with appointing Rohl as the club’s new head coach, despite the 34-year-old German never having held a senior managerial position before.

That said, Daniel Farke’s fellow countryman is experienced as an assistant, having been No. 2 to Hansi Flick with the German national team and Bayern Munich after a spell as Ralph Hasenhuttl’s right-hand man at RB Leipzig and Southampton.

Rohl holds a UEFA Pro Licence and spent the entirety of his twenties coaching at various levels in German football.

Leeds drew 0-0 with Wednesday earlier this season and are next scheduled to play their Yorkshire rivals on March 9 at Hillsborough next year.