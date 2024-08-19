Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United’s Championship rivals Preston North End are in advanced talks with a former Whites manager to become their new boss.

Preston parted ways with manager Ryan Lowe after just one game of the new season and the Lilywhites have now turned to ex-Whites head coach Heckingbottom who was sacked by Leeds in June 2018.

Heckingbottom, who replaced Thomas Christiansen at Leeds but had just four months at the helm, was replaced by Marcelo Bielsa who then steered the Whites to glorious promotion as Championship champions in his second season in charge.

Heckingbottom has since had spells in charge of Hibernian and Sheffield United and is now in advanced talks with the Lilywhites where Leeds midfielder Sam Greenwood is on a season-long loan.

Preston sit second bottom in the very early table following two defeats from two games, an opening weekend 2-0 defeat at home to Sheffield United followed by Saturday’s 3-0 reverse at Swansea City.

Leeds suffered a 2-1 defeat at Preston in last season’s Deepdale clash on Boxing Day and another December visit awaits for the new campaign, the Lilywhites hosting Daniel Farke’s side in a 12.30pm kick-off on Saturday, December 14.

Heckingbottom, 47, has managed Leeds, Sheffield United and Barnsley in the Championship in which he has a win record of 41.3 per cent.