Several fans of Leeds United’s Championship rivals Ipswich Town have aired their frustrations on social media following the late postponement of yesterday evening’s fixture against Rotherham United.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A decision was made shortly before 5pm on Friday, October 20 that the Millers’ game at home to Ipswich needed to be called off on ‘supporter safety’ grounds, just three hours before the match was scheduled to kick off. Rotherham issued a statement confirming the decision despite much of Ipswich’s travelling contingent having already travelled, or were in transit, to South Yorkshire.

"Rotherham United’s Sky Bet Championship fixture against Ipswich Town has been postponed on the grounds of supporter safety following discussions with representatives from the Safety Advisory Group and the EFL which took place shortly after 4:30pm on Friday,” a club statement read.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"After the River Don – which courses around the perimeter of AESSEAL New York Stadium - burst its banks, urgent discussions between representatives from the Safety Advisory Group/Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council and club safety personnel and the EFL – were held with the conclusion deeming the weather conditions and their subsequent effect on the surrounding area a danger to supporters.

ROTHERHAM, ENGLAND - AUGUST 27: A general view before the Sky Bet Championship game between Rotherham United and Birmingham City at AESSEAL New York Stadium on August 27, 2022 in Rotherham, England. (Photo by Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images)

“This coupled with continued rainfall resulting in the flood waters rising and Don Street being closed to the public left the authorities with no choice but to postpone the game.”

Ipswich supporters reacted angrily on social networking site X, formerly known as Twitter, airing their frustrations at the lack of notice.

@IpswichCulture said: “Statement this morning ‘expected to go ahead’ – not one mention of the river flooding, no communication throughout the day. Anyone could see the river flooding, but you let fans travel up. A simple ‘possibility of postponement’ statement would’ve been helpful.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

@andydbayford: “Managed to get 20 miles from Rotherham before “the safety of the fans is paramount” postponement. Saw lots of decent posts from your [Rotherham] fans early in the day saying it should be postponed before we travelled. Left at 12:45, home at 20:45 and never got out the car, cheers!”

@PaulWhyatt271: “You should have called it off hours ago – utterly ridiculous”

@mfox24: “Got within 30 minutes of Rotherham battling the elements, on the way home now. What a waste of everyone’s time and money. If the river levels were rising this was always bound to happen!”

@mattstew100: “I had a hotel and trains booked. I got as far as Grantham which took 4 hours only to hear it’s off, which looked likely at midday according to friends in Sheffield. Mad. And annoying.”

@BinyonBlue: “Correct decision. 3-4 hours too late!”