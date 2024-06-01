Leeds United's Championship rivals dealt blow as star player suffers 'freak' injury
One of Leeds United’s Championship rivals have been dealt a blow via a freak injury to a star man.
Queens Park Rangers striker Lyndon Dykes was all set to represent Scotland at this summer’s Euros but the 28-year-old suffered what has been described as a ‘freak training ground injury’ at Lesser Hampden.
Dykes was stretchered off and quickly sent for scans, the forward having now been ruled out of this summer’s tournament. The injury is also a blow to United captain Liam Cooper, a teammate of Dykes’ for the Tartan Army.
A statement released by the Scotland National Team read: “Following an injury in training yesterday, Lyndon Dykes has been ruled out of the squad for UEFA EURO 2024. We’re gutted for you, Lyndon, but know you’ll be back in a Scotland shirt soon. Wishing you a speedy recovery.”
