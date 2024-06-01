Leeds United's Championship rivals dealt blow as star player suffers 'freak' injury

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An injury blow for a Leeds United Championship rival.

One of Leeds United’s Championship rivals have been dealt a blow via a freak injury to a star man.

Queens Park Rangers striker Lyndon Dykes was all set to represent Scotland at this summer’s Euros but the 28-year-old suffered what has been described as a ‘freak training ground injury’ at Lesser Hampden.

Dykes was stretchered off and quickly sent for scans, the forward having now been ruled out of this summer’s tournament. The injury is also a blow to United captain Liam Cooper, a teammate of Dykes’ for the Tartan Army.