Hibernian star Kevin Nisbet has joined Leeds United’s Championship rivals Millwall for a "significant seven-figure fee", it has been confirmed.

The forward scored 12 goals in 19 Scottish Premiership appearances last season. He has made 101 appearances for Hibs, scoring 39 goals and providing 12 assists.

Millwall missed out on the Championship play-offs last season following a dramatic defeat at home to Blackburn Rovers on the final day and have moved to bolster their options up front.

Lions boss Gary Rowett said: “It’s a fabulous addition for us. Kevin is a goalscorer but also has so many other attributes to contribute to the squad.

“When I’ve spoken to him you can tell he’s raring to go and excited to play in front of our fans. He thrives off that energy from the supporters and I’m sure they will get that exact same buzz from him as well.”

Hibs say Millwall have paid a “significant seven-figure fee" with the deal also including "sizeable add-ons and a sell-on fee".

Kevin Nisbet has joined Millwall from Hibs (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Hibs chief executive Ben Kensell said: “After deciding to stay in January, Kevin informed us that he wanted to leave the football club this summer, which we understood. Following those discussions, we had to ensure we got the best possible deal for him.”

Leeds defender Charlie Cresswell spent the season on loan at Millwall but has returned to Elland Road as the Whites aim to bounce back at the first attempt.

Speaking earlier this month, Rowett felt the fight for promotion from the Championship would prove as competitive as ever.

He said: “They are all very good teams and very strong clubs. Leeds is always a very difficult place to go. Southampton are quite a young squad with the likes of Che Adams and Adam Armstrong who have played and done well in the Championship. Leicester is a club I played at for a while – it’s incredible to see them back in the Championship after being so good and winning the title.

“You don’t know (how those clubs will perform). There are so many things that happen. Clubs trying to stay in the Premier League have to change course and change direction away from where they were. They are all very different clubs to the ones they were in the Championship.

“It is going to be strong and certainly they are three teams who are going to be big ones in the division but it’s no different to Watford this year, it’s no different to other teams who have been there and wanted to get out. It’s a tough old league – it doesn’t really care about reputations. What you’ve got to do is earn your right to get out of this league. It’s a very difficult league to get out of, as we know.”