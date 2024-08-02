Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A striker who featured at Euro 2024 on the back of a fine season has signed for one of Leeds United’s Championship rivals.

Zan Vipotnik joined French outfit Bordeaux from Maribor last summer and the 22-year-old striker formed part of the Slovenia squad that competed at Euro 2024.

The forwward was an unused substitute for his side’s group stage opener against Denmark but came on for the final 15 minutes of the subsequent 1-1 draw against Serbia.

Vipotnik then stayed on the bench for the group stage finale against England and also the round of 16 defeat to Portugal on penalties, after which the forward was due to return to Bordeaux.

But the French club were forced to abandon their professional status following a decision to file for bankruptcy which led to Vipotnik becoming a free agent and now signing for Swansea on a four-year deal.

The striker bagged ten goals and four assists in 40 appearances for Bordeaux. The forward has nine caps for Slovenia to his name and two goals.