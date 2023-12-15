Leeds United's Championship rivals Sunderland have identified ex-Rangers and Queens Park Rangers boss Michael Beale as their next manager and are 'closing in' on an appointment, according to reports.

The Black Cats defeated Leeds at the Stadium of Light on Tuesday night via Jobe Bellingham's second-half winner, with Mike Dodds taking charge of that game after being appointed on an interim basis following the sacking of Tony Mowbray last week.

The Sunderland Echo reports the Black Cats are 'closing in' on the appointment of Beale after he emerged as the frontrunner for the vacancy. Sunderland head to Bristol City on Saturday although Dodds is set to remain in charge for that fixture with Beale likely to be in charge host Coventry City on December 23.

Beale has been out of work since he was sacked by Scottish Premiership side Rangers earlier this season. Beale has Championship experience with QPR and has worked as a youth coach at Premier League sides Liverpool and Chelsea, he was also an assistant to Steven Gerrard at Rangers and then Aston Villa. He had been targeted by Premier League side Wolves amid an impressive run with QPR but opted to stay with the London club before making the move to Glasgow.

Earlier reports indicated Beale held talks with Sunderland, while the club also spoke to former Leeds manager Paul Heckingbottom with the former Barnsley boss out of work since being sacked by Sheffield United following their difficult start to the Premier League campaign.