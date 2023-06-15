A report from The Telegraph claims that the recently-relegated Foxes are set to name Manchester City’s assistant manager Enzo Maresca as their boss. The report claims that Leicester also held interviews with both Scott Parker and Steven Gerrard , two managers reportedly in the conversation in Leeds’ own hunt for their new manager. But the Foxes have reportedly opted for Pep Guardiola’s 43-year-old assistant Maresca who was also looked at by Celtic .

Leeds are continuing their search for a new manager at Elland Road and a report from The Athletic at the weekend revealed that the Whites were very keen on former Leicester City boss Brenden Rodgers but that Parker, Gerrard, Carlos Corberan and Daniel Farke were also all under discussion. Rodgers, though, was always likely to wait for a job back in the Premier League or take his place back in the Celtic hotseat, for which he is now long odds-on.