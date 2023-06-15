Leeds news you can trust since 1890
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Aslef announces more walkouts by train drivers for next 6 months
Murder investigation launched into 'tragic death' of man found in road
MPs find Boris Johnson ‘deliberately misled’ Commons multiple times
Teenage girl dies in village duck race tragedy
Police identify Nottingham attack victims as families pay tribute
Vodafone and Three to merge creating UK’s largest phone network

Leeds United's Championship rivals close to naming new boss after snubbing men in Whites frame

Leeds United’s new Championship rivals Leicester City are reportedly close to appointing their new manager.
Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 15th Jun 2023, 16:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th Jun 2023, 16:22 BST

A report from The Telegraph claims that the recently-relegated Foxes are set to name Manchester City’s assistant manager Enzo Maresca as their boss. The report claims that Leicester also held interviews with both Scott Parker and Steven Gerrard, two managers reportedly in the conversation in Leeds’ own hunt for their new manager. But the Foxes have reportedly opted for Pep Guardiola’s 43-year-old assistant Maresca who was also looked at by Celtic.

Leeds are continuing their search for a new manager at Elland Road and a report from The Athletic at the weekend revealed that the Whites were very keen on former Leicester City boss Brenden Rodgers but that Parker, Gerrard, Carlos Corberan and Daniel Farke were also all under discussion. Rodgers, though, was always likely to wait for a job back in the Premier League or take his place back in the Celtic hotseat, for which he is now long odds-on.

APPOINTMENT CLOSE: At Leicester City according to a report. Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images.APPOINTMENT CLOSE: At Leicester City according to a report. Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images.
APPOINTMENT CLOSE: At Leicester City according to a report. Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images.
Related topics:Leicester CityManchester CityCelticFoxesSteven GerrardThe Telegraph