Leeds United's Championship rivals close in on League One boss with big Whites man impact

One of Leeds United’s Championship rivals are set to appoint a current League One boss as their new manager with a Whites knock-on effect.
Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 6th Nov 2023, 14:43 GMT
Updated 6th Nov 2023, 16:49 GMT
Bristol City have been on the hunt for a new manager since sacking Nigel Pearson at the end of October and the Robins are reportedly set to name Oxford United boss Liam Manning as Pearson’s replacement. Oxford sit second in the League One table following a fine start to the season under 42-year-old Manning who has previously been in charge of Belgian side Lommel SK and MK Dons.

Manning had previously coached West Ham United’s under-23s, from whom Leeds signed Sonny Perkins who is currently on a season-long loan at Oxford. Manning’s previous work at West Ham was a factor for Perkins and his family in the switch to Oxford where he has had limited game time so far this term. As per a report from Sky Sports, Manning is expected to be named as new Bristol City boss in the next 48 hours.

