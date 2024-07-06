Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United’s new Championship rivals Burnley have finally appointed a double promotion winner as their new boss.

The Clarets are back in the second tier upon last season’s relegation from the Premier League but the club have been without a manager since former boss Vincent Kompany departed for Bayern Munich.

Burnley, though, have have now appointed former Fulham, Bournemouth and Club Brugge manager Scott Parker as their new head coach. Parker has twice secured Championship promotion, with Bournemouth as runners-up and Fulham via the play-offs.

“I’m really pleased to be here,” the 43-year-old told the club’s official website.

“I have been speaking with Burnley for some time now which has been a positive thing as I’ve now got a real feel for the people around the club. To be around the training ground now you start to get that feeling again and I can’t wait to get on the training field and start work.

“For us to be successful this year is the most important thing. We have to win and build a team the fans and club can be proud of. This team can represent every single one of them in that aspect and that’s the aim.”

Chairman Alan Pace beamed: “We are thrilled to welcome Scott to Burnley Football Club. His vision for the future aligns with our goals and ambitions of returning to the Premier League as soon as possible.

“His track record of success along with a commitment to developing young talent makes him an ideal fit. We are confident he can lead us to new heights and continue to build on the solid foundations laid at Turf Moor.”