Leeds United's Championship rivals this season Luton Town have announced the signing of former Chelsea, Liverpool and Inter Milan winger Victor Moses on a free transfer.

Moses returns to the United Kingdom following a spell in Russia with Spartak Moscow where he played 83 times over the past four seasons.

The Hatters have landed the Premier League winner and two-time UEFA Europa League champion who will bolster manager Rob Edwards' attacking and wide defensive options.

Moses can play as a wide forward or wing-back and it remains to be seen where he will fit into Edwards' setup at Kenilworth Road. Needless to say, the attacker brings plenty of experience to a side in need of victories.

Luton have lost three of their opening four matches this season, drawing the other, and find themselves second-bottom of the Championship table following relegation from the Premier League last term, already 11 points off the table-topping pace set by early leaders Sunderland.

The Bedfordshire club visit Elland Road on November 27, at which point the former Nigerian international and Africa Cup of Nations winner is likely to be up to speed which may not be the case currently after leaving Spartak earlier this summer.

Moses broke through as a teenager at Crystal Palace, before earning a move to then-Premier League outfit Wigan Athletic, where he continued to impress. At 21 years of age, the Nigerian-born winger signed for Chelsea, with whom he won the majority of his career honours. Over the course of a nine-year spell at Stamford Bridge, Moses went on loan to Liverpool, Stoke City, West Ham United, Fenerbahce and Inter Milan before joining Spartak, initially on loan, signing permanently in 2021.