Leicester City are joining both Leeds and Southampton in dropping to the Championship next season upon Premier League relegation and the Foxes have been working to sort a new boss appointment ahead of the 2023-24 campaign.

Dean Smith was brought in to replace the axed Brendan Rodgers for the final eight games of Leicester’s battle for survival but the Foxes are now set to appoint Manchester City’s assistant manager Enzo Maresca as their new manager.

The Foxes have reportedly reached a verbal agreement with 43-year-old Maresca who will leave his role as Pep Guardiola’s assistant. Leicester are favourites across the board to bounce back in the ultimate style as Championship champions next term.