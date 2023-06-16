Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds United's Championship rivals and promotion fancies reach verbal agreement for new manager

One of Leeds United’s new Championship rivals and expected major promotion contenders have reached a verbal agreement for the club’s new manager.
Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 16th Jun 2023, 12:13 BST- 1 min read

Leicester City are joining both Leeds and Southampton in dropping to the Championship next season upon Premier League relegation and the Foxes have been working to sort a new boss appointment ahead of the 2023-24 campaign.

Dean Smith was brought in to replace the axed Brendan Rodgers for the final eight games of Leicester’s battle for survival but the Foxes are now set to appoint Manchester City’s assistant manager Enzo Maresca as their new manager.

The Foxes have reportedly reached a verbal agreement with 43-year-old Maresca who will leave his role as Pep Guardiola’s assistant. Leicester are favourites across the board to bounce back in the ultimate style as Championship champions next term.

VERBAL AGREEMENT: With Enzo Maresca, centre, to be new Leicester City boss. Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images.VERBAL AGREEMENT: With Enzo Maresca, centre, to be new Leicester City boss. Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images.
