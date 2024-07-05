Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A young forward previously linked with several big clubs is set to leave Celtic to join one of Leeds United’s Championship rivals.

Leeds United’s Championship rivals Watford have agreed a deal to sign a young forward from Celtic who has previously been linked with a host of big clubs.

Nineteen-year-old attacking midfielder/winger Rocco Vata joined Celtic as a seven-year-old and made his first team debut for the Bhoys in the SPL clash against Hibernian of December 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Capped for the Republic of Ireland at under-21s level, Vata has previously been linked with a host of big sides but the striker is now set to join Watford on a four-year deal upon agreeing terms with the Hornets.

Vata has previously been linked with the likes of Arsenal, Manchester City, Bayern Munich and AC Milan - who reportedly had scouts in attendance to witness his hat-trick for Ireland’s under-21s in March.

Vata’s contract at Celtic expired this summer and the young forward is set to leave the club having made six first team outings for them.