Leeds United's Championship rivals agree deal to sign young Celtic forward linked with giants
Leeds United’s Championship rivals Watford have agreed a deal to sign a young forward from Celtic who has previously been linked with a host of big clubs.
Nineteen-year-old attacking midfielder/winger Rocco Vata joined Celtic as a seven-year-old and made his first team debut for the Bhoys in the SPL clash against Hibernian of December 2022.
Capped for the Republic of Ireland at under-21s level, Vata has previously been linked with a host of big sides but the striker is now set to join Watford on a four-year deal upon agreeing terms with the Hornets.
Vata has previously been linked with the likes of Arsenal, Manchester City, Bayern Munich and AC Milan - who reportedly had scouts in attendance to witness his hat-trick for Ireland’s under-21s in March.
Vata’s contract at Celtic expired this summer and the young forward is set to leave the club having made six first team outings for them.
Watford finished last season’s Championship in 15th place.
