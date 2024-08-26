Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Leeds United's promotion rivals this season Burnley could lose first-choice goalkeeper James Trafford after it was reported the Clarets have reopened talks with Newcastle United for the England Under-21 stopper.

Burnley have begun the season well, recording two wins from their opening three matches. The Clarets were beaten, however, last weekend at the Stadium of Light as Sunderland maintained their 100 per cent start to the new campaign. In two of their three league fixtures this season, Burnley have named goalkeeper Trafford as the man between the posts.

According to talkSPORT, Scott Parker's side are said to have reopened talks with Newcastle over a potential transfer, though, which would leave Burnley without their No. 1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The ex-Manchester City goalkeeper joined Burnley last summer, appearing in the side throughout their Premier League campaign, but was unable to prevent the club's relegation under previous boss Vincent Kompany. Newcastle subsequently identified the 21-year-old as a player of interest and sought a permanent move, but their previous £15 million approach earlier this summer was said to be rejected.

Now, it appears the Magpies are keen to do a deal which is structured in such a way that allows the club to take Trafford on an initial loan, followed by a future transfer obligation, to aid with accounting purposes.

Burnley's goalkeeping department has already undergone cosmetic changes this summer with Arijanet Muric and Lawrence Vigoroux moving on to Ipswich Town and Swansea City, respectively. Tractor Boys 'keeper Vaclav Hladky and ex-St Etienne custodian Etienne Green have joined the club, meanwhile, which would suggest the Clarets may not re-enter the market if Trafford moves on.

“At this moment in time, he’s here," Parker said in response to talk of a Trafford move. "What you need to understand is that speculation is speculation. James is here and James has got the shirt, hence why he played.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“To answer your question, is he the number one, at this moment in time he is."

Leeds' goalkeeping situation has remained largely unchanged with Illan Meslier continuing as Daniel Farke's first-choice, while Karl Darlow and Alex Cairns sit in reserve. Burnley have taken six points from their first three outings this season, while Leeds sit one position below in the table having accrued five.