The transfer window is about to enter its final week and business is being done across the Championship. Leeds United haven't dipped into the market just yet but plenty have and the rumour mill is going into overdrive as deadline day nears.

Here's a look at what's happening around the second tier.

Southampton and Leicester go head to head

Southampton and Leicester City could be set to battle it out for the right to sign Coventry City midfielder Callum O'Hare, according to the Daily Mail's Tom Collomosse. O'Hare has been one of Coventry's key men this season with the Sky Blues rising into the play-off picture on the back of a nine-game unbeaten run.

As such, he is attracting plenty of attention with Southampton, Leicester, Burnley and some unnamed La Liga clubs all keen, as per the report. However, while a January transfer hasn't been ruled out for O'Hare, it is claimed a summer move might be more likely when his current contract expires.

Ipswich eye forward

Ipswich Town and Bristol City are among the clubs having a look at TSV Hartberg Maximilian Entrup, per German reporter Florian Plettenberg. Entrup has been in fine form for the Austrian side this season, bagging eight league goals in 12 appearances as Hartberg make a push to qualify for European football this season.

As such, his form has alerted Championship clubs with a price of €1m put on his head. However, the report claims there is a verbal agreement in place with Holstein Kiel, which might be enough to see both Ipswich and Bristol forced to look elsewhere.

Schalke are also said to be keen.

Windass to America?

Josh Windass is attracting interest from MLS club Real Salt Lake, according to The Athletic. The Sheffield Wednesday man is out of contract at the end of the season and is therefore able to sign a pre-contract agreement with any foreign club ahead of a summer move.

